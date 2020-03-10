143 development schemes worth 10039mln to be executed in Attock

As many as 143 different developments schemes worth Rs 10039.032 million would be executed in Attock during current year

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 143 different developments schemes worth Rs 10039.032 million would be executed in Attock during current year.

It was informed by officials in the special meeting of the district development committee (DDC) which held at deputy commissioner office on Monday.

The DDC meeting was presided over by Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Mohammad Anwar while member national assembly Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq and Malik Sohail Khan, member Punjab Assembly Jamshaid Altaf, spokesman Punjab Qazi Ahmed Akbar, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbass Bokhari, deputy commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, additional deputy commissioner Revenue Chaudhry Abdul Majid, additional deputy commissioner Finance and planning Zegham Nawaz, Chief executive district education authority Dr Javed Iqbal, deputy director local government Javaid Bhatti, Chief Officer Imran Sindho and local heads of the different departments were also present.

While briefing the district development committee (DDC) about the development projects, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that a sum of Rs 4764 million would be spend on execution of as many as 21 different schemes regarding highway roads, a sum of Rs 922.280 million would be spend on execution of as many as 19 different schemes regarding building constructions, a sum of Rs 1691.509 million would be spend on execution of as many as 23 different schemes regarding public health, a sum of Rs 20.684 million would be spend on execution of as many as one scheme regarding local government, a sum of Rs 2186.

594 million would be spend on execution of as many as 4 different schemes of construction of small dams, a sum of Rs 283.965 million would be spend on execution of as many as four different schemes regarding provision of different sports facilities in district, a sum of Rs 40 million would be spend on execution of one scheme regarding mines development while a sum of Rs 130 million would be spend on execution of as many as 70 different schemes regarding provisions of different municipal services in the district.

Addressing to the participants of the district development committee (DDC), Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Mohammad Anwar urged transparency in award of work, utilization of quality material and timely completion of these projects.

Khan urged the officials of executive agencies to ensure quality and required standard of work in various development schemes of the district. "Fast-track construction doesn't mean low quality construction, rather it involves performing more activities in the same time in coordinated and controlled way in order to complete a job much earlier than normal period", he added.

The minister has said that Punjab government is utilizing maximum available resources for the uplift of the Attock district and prosperity of the people.

He directed all the officers to stay in touch with public representatives and keep them updated regarding development projects.

During the meeting issues related to health, education, rehabilitation of roads was discussed in detail.