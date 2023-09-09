Open Menu

143 Held For Profiteering, Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

143 held for profiteering, shops sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 143 shopkeepers and sealed various shops over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown, launched across the provincial capital by the district administration.

On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 2,897 sale points and shops were inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 1,163 points.

A spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Saturday that cases were also registered against 93 shopkeepers over violation of the rules and 69 violators were imposed penalties in form of fines.

A comprehensive report was presented to the deputy commissioner for performance evaluation of price control magistrates of the provincial capital. The report showed that Price Control Magistrate (PCM) Usman Akram checked 189 sale points during the last 24 hours, while PMC Asif Virk inspected only 18 sale points during the same period.

The report further revealed that Price Control Magistrate Imran Naseer conducted most 14 challan in his jurisdiction. A total of 51 officers conducted field operations across the city to ensure the implementation of official prices.

