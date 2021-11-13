143 more infected by dengue in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 143 more persons have been infected by dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said dengue updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 143 more persons have been infected by dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said dengue updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday.

With 143 new cases, the tally of the active cases has reached to 757 in the province and overall cases to 9234.

So far 9 persons have been died of the dengue in the province. However, no new death case was reported from the province during last 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, 167 patients have also been recovered reaching, the total number of recovered persons in the province to 8468.