143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported a sharp increase in dengue cases, with 143 new infections recorded across the province on Wednesday.

Among the affected areas, Rawalpindi reported the highest number of cases at 117, followed by Lahore with eight, Chakwal with four, Faisalabad with three, and Attock, Multan and Sialkot with two each. Additionally, single cases were identified in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Kasur and Vehari.

This surge brings the weekly total to 1175 new cases across Punjab, raising the province’s total number of cases in 2024 to 6,420. In response, the Health Department assured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and are prepared to handle the increased patient load.

Health officials have advised the public to maintain clean, dry environments to help curb the virus's spread. They emphasized the importance of taking preventive steps and requested public cooperation with health teams actively working in affected areas.

The Health Department has also established a free helpline at 1033 for individuals seeking treatment information or to report Dengue-related concerns. Health authorities urge heightened vigilance and adherence to preventive measures to control the rising trend in Dengue cases across the province.