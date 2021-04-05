UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

143 Newly Recruited Traffic Assistants Join City Traffic Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

143 newly recruited traffic assistants join City Traffic Police

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Monday organized a function for the newly recruited Traffic Assistants at Police Line Headquarters where joining letters were distributed among 143 successful Traffic Assistants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Monday organized a function for the newly recruited Traffic Assistants at Police Line Headquarters where joining letters were distributed among 143 successful Traffic Assistants.

According to City Traffic Police spokesman, a function was held at Police Lines Rawalpindi in which Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed joining letters among 143 newly recruited traffic assistants.

Among the new recruits, there were 120 traffic assistants and 23 lady traffic assistants.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal congratulated all the newly recruited traffic assistants and urged to perform their duties in a professional manner within the ambit of law.

During the duty, it was necessary to provide immediate assistance to the road users while maintaining smooth flow of traffic, he added.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

23 minutes ago

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

38 minutes ago

Role of SHO crucial for changing police station cu ..

30 seconds ago

NH&MP make all-out efforts to facilitate road user ..

33 seconds ago

Education minister reviews coronavirus situation i ..

34 seconds ago

At Least 18 People Killed, Over 50 Injured in West ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.