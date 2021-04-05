143 newly recruited traffic assistants join City Traffic Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Monday organized a function for the newly recruited Traffic Assistants at Police Line Headquarters where joining letters were distributed among 143 successful Traffic Assistants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Monday organized a function for the newly recruited Traffic Assistants at Police Line Headquarters where joining letters were distributed among 143 successful Traffic Assistants.

According to City Traffic Police spokesman, a function was held at Police Lines Rawalpindi in which Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed joining letters among 143 newly recruited traffic assistants.

Among the new recruits, there were 120 traffic assistants and 23 lady traffic assistants.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal congratulated all the newly recruited traffic assistants and urged to perform their duties in a professional manner within the ambit of law.

During the duty, it was necessary to provide immediate assistance to the road users while maintaining smooth flow of traffic, he added.