143 power pilferers booked in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) circle got registered cases against 143 power pilferers with imposing fine of over Rs 4,360,000 on them during the month of December last.

This was stated by Mepco Superintendent Nazar Muhammad while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said, the accused pilfered over 279,559 units at different parts of the district, adding that operation against pilferers would continue till the end of this menace.