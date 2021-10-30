143 power transformers replaced in current fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has replaced 143 power supply transformers of phase II during the current fiscal year 2021-22 with funds of over 19.8 million.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the Mepco has replaced power transformers including one of 10 KVA, nine of 25 KVA, 29 of 50 KVA, 43 of 100 KVA and 61 of 200 KVA have been replaced from July to September 2021.

The transformers have been replaced including 33 in Multan circle, 32 in DG Khan Circle, 11 in Vehari circle, 33 in Bahawalpur circle, 10 in Sahiwal circle, eight in Rahim Yar Khan circle, eight in Muzaffargarh circle and eight transformers have been replaced in Bahawalnager circle.