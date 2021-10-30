UrduPoint.com

143 Power Transformers Replaced In Current Fiscal Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

143 power transformers replaced in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has replaced 143 power supply transformers of phase II during the current fiscal year 2021-22 with funds of over 19.8 million.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the Mepco has replaced power transformers including one of 10 KVA, nine of 25 KVA, 29 of 50 KVA, 43 of 100 KVA and 61 of 200 KVA have been replaced from July to September 2021.

The transformers have been replaced including 33 in Multan circle, 32 in DG Khan Circle, 11 in Vehari circle, 33 in Bahawalpur circle, 10 in Sahiwal circle, eight in Rahim Yar Khan circle, eight in Muzaffargarh circle and eight transformers have been replaced in Bahawalnager circle.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Muzaffargarh Vehari July September From Million

Recent Stories

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to ..

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to late diagnosis of breast cance ..

3 minutes ago
 Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unit ..

Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unity, faith, discipline': Dr Fehm ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s ..

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s after Pappu Sayein at PKLI

3 minutes ago
 Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at di ..

Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at district Lakki Marwat

3 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circum ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of comm ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.