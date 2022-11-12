UrduPoint.com

143 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 143 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,65,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs four million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against six of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.   

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

58 minutes ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

1 hour ago
 Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divor ..

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.