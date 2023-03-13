143 shopkeepers penalized for overcharging, hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 525,000 on 143 shopkeepers for overcharging and hoarding in the district during the last ten days.

District Officer (DO) Industries/Focal Person Prices Zeeshan Niaz said that five cases were registered and two shops were sealed, while 38 people were arrested during the same period.

He said that on the special direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Gujranwala and Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf, the prices of commodities were being checked on a daily basis.

He said that strict action was being taken against hoarding mafia and profiteersacross the district.