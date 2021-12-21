UrduPoint.com

143 Villages' Computerized Land Record Available On SDC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:21 PM

143 villages' computerized land record available on SDC

Fifteen more villages of district Abbottabad have been added for computerized land record provision center including 11 of Tehsil Abbottabad and 4 of Tehsil Lower Tanawal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Fifteen more villages of district Abbottabad have been added for computerized land record provision center including 11 of Tehsil Abbottabad and 4 of Tehsil Lower Tanawal.

According to the details, the services of computerized land record are available at Service Delivery Center (SDC) Abbottabad including 11 villages Banda Noor Ahmed, Kumhar Bandi, Shah Kot, Halmeer Otla, Dairi, Rankot, Bandi Sarara, Bain Gojri, Indar Sairi, Kairi Sara Khali and Chmhad of Tehsil Abbottabad while 4 villages including Barkot, Kangar Bala, Chikar Pain Chamhatti and Sherwan Kalan of Tehsil Lower Tanawal.

Earlier till September 2021 despite the strike of revenue staff in district Abbottabad land records of 76 villages of Tehsil Abbottabad and 51 villages of Tehsil Lower Tanawal were computerized and available on SDC Abbottabad now after the addition of 15 villages the total number of computerized land record villages of Tehsil Abbottabad has been increased to 87 Tehsil Abbottabad and 55 Tehsil Lower Tanawal.

Since 2019 SDC teams are working for the digitalization of 242 villages of Tehsil Abbottabad and Lower Tanawal while by the end of June 2021 all record was digitalized and presented for computerized land record service which is now available for the public.

