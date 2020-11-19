1430 drug pushers held, 707 kg narcotics recovered in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 1430 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered more than 707 kilogram narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

In perspective of these directions, he said Islamabad police launched special crackdowns against drug pushers and bootleggers. Police arrested 1430 persons and recovered 482.

868 kilogram hashish, 115.464 kilogram heroin, 10.515 kilogram opium, 1073 gram ice, 51 gram cocaine, 103 tranquilizing pills and 18411 wine bottles from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this overall performance; he said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drugs, putting at risk the future of our generation.