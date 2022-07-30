1430 families affected; 4 dead, 10 injured in rain hit areas of Kohlu: DC Qurban

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Saturday said that a total of 1,430 families had been affected in the recent monsoon rains in Kohlu district, while four people died and ten were injured in the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Saturday said that a total of 1,430 families had been affected in the recent monsoon rains in Kohlu district, while four people died and ten were injured in the district.

He said that the damage done in other districts was much more compared to that in Kohlu, where the rains claimed four deaths in total, including three in Tambo tehsil and one in Mawand tehsil. Meanwhile, 10 persons including six children and four adults were injured in the recent rains.

Talking to media persons at his office in Kohlu, the deputy commissioner said that a total of 1,430 families had been affected in the recent monsoon rains in the district, while 723 houses had been partially damaged and 59 had been completely destroyed.

Moreover, 109 water bores, 2,636 solar panels, 1,442 acres of cotton, 1,472 acres of vegetables and 70 acres of tomato crops had been destroyed due to the rains, he added.

Talking about the livestock, Qurban said that 1,488 goats, 1,340 sheep and 70 cows were affected in the entire district.

The Kohlu to Puja, Thodari roads were fully damaged and needed to be repaired, while Kohlu to DG Khan and other small link roads were partially damaged, he added.

Explaining the details of the packages, he said that the PDMA had sent them 150 shelter tents, 150 kitchen accessories packs, and 112 tents and other relief items, besides a fund of Rs 2.

5 million. The necessary items had already been delivered to the affected families in different areas, while the rest had been kept for emergency purposes, because the rains had not yet stopped in the areas, he added.

The deputy commissioner further said that there were some dangerous or vulnerable spots where they made the protection walls stronger on an emergency basis so that there would be no loss of life or property due to high flow of water.

The protection wall near Kali Nihal Khan, Madina Colony protection wall, and Kunj River protection wall in Tehsil Mawand had also been strengthened besides permanently stationing a bulldozer at Sonari in Kohlu to Sabi Highway to clear the road due to monsoon rains.

He sympathized with the affected families, saying that they would not be left alone. Later on behalf of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the deputy commissioner distributed checks of Rs 1 million each among the families who lost their loved ones in the rain-related incidents.

Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri, Tehsildar Mawand Wadira Shahnawaz Marri, Tehsildar Garsni Jalal Marri, Babu Mazar Khan Marri and others were also present.