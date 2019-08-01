1,434 employees of Punjab University promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, the administration has issued notification of time-scale promotion of 1,434 employees from BS-1 to BS-15 working in various departments.

According to the notification, employees in BS-1 to BS-4 working in different Departments of the University are granted Time Scale Promotions into the next pay scales four times in the whole service instead of two times on satisfactory completion of 8, 16, 24 and 30 years service from the date of regular appointment.

Further those who have already availed benefit (one step w.e.f. 01.07.2007 in pursuance of Department's notifications No. FD. PC.32-7/2007 in terms of this Department's Notification No.

FD.PC.39-14/77 (Pt.IV) (APCA/2008) dated 17.06.2014) would get remaining benefits as per new formula.

The employees in BS-5 to BS-15 working in the different departments of the University are granted Time Scale Promotion into next pay scale w.e.f date of completing 10 years satisfactory service.

Employees of technical cadre posts where up-gradation structure is already in practice, they will be granted Time-Scale promotion as per their category after their final/last up-gradation in their cadre/structure.

The PU employees thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed on their promotions and said that the administration had taken keen interest in providing facilities to employees.