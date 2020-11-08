UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,436 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 25 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

1,436 new Coronavirus cases reported; 25 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded as 17,804 with 1,436 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

25 corona patients lost their life on Saturday due to the deadly virus among which 24 were under treatment in hospitals and one was out of hospital, said the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 148 ventilators occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,854 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 32,350 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,995 in Sindh, 10,802 in Punjab, 4,008 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,290 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 423 in Balochistan, 417 in GB, and 415 in AJK.

Around 318,417 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 343,189 cases were detected so far, including 4,703 from AJK, 16, 055 from Balochistan, GB 4,358, ICT 21,557, KP 40,397, Punjab 106,577 and Sindh 149,542.

About 6,968 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,679 from Sindh among 12 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 2,407 in Punjab seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 1,288 in KP, 238 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 154 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Saturday, 93 in GB and 109 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Saturday due to COVID-19.

A total of 4,676,263 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,067 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

26 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

56 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.