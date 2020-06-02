UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1439 New Cases Of Coronavirus Emerge, 23 Patients Lost Their Lives: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:26 PM

1439 new cases of coronavirus emerge, 23 patients lost their lives: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed 23 more lives and infected 1439 people while 953 patients have recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed 23 more lives and infected 1439 people while 953 patients have recovered.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Tuesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that with testing of 5454 samples 1439 new cases emerged which constituted 26.4 percent of the tests.

He added that the government has conducted 192,546 tests which produced 31086 cases. "In other words, the overall detection of the cases comes to 16.2 percent," he said.

The chief minister said that with the death of 23 more patients the death toll has reached to 526 which was 1.7 percent of the total patients. "Our death rate has increased from 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent," he said and added 358 patients were in critical condition, of them 64 have been put on the ventilators.

Giving details of 15022 under treatment patients, the CM Sindh said that 13813 were in home isolation, 111 at Isolation Centers and 1098 at different hospitals.

"It is encouraging that 953 more patients recovered and discharged for leading normal life," he said and added that so far 15538 patients have recovered which constituted 50 percent recovery ratio.

Sharing district-wise data, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1439 cases, 1035 belonged to Karachi. He said Korangi has the highest number of 263 cases, East 242, Central 166, South 167, Malir 139 and West 58.

"Local transmission in Karachi is on the rise even then we took hard decision to ease the lockdown further, therefore people will have to take more precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and secure," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the rural areas coronavirus was spreading like fire in the jungle.

He added that Larkana has 50 cases, Hyderabad 47, Sukkur 40, Khairpur 33, Ghotki 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Badin 15, Sanghar 13, Jamshoro nine, Qambar six, Sujawal and Shikarpur have five each, and Tando Mohamamd Khan, Umerkot and Matiari have one case each.

The Sindh Chief Minister urged the people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise this pandemic could not be defeated.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fire Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

16 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

46 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Stricken French clubs call for fans to be allowed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.