1439 new cases of coronavirus emerge, 23 patients lost their lives: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed 23 more lives and infected 1439 people while 953 patients have recovered.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Tuesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that with testing of 5454 samples 1439 new cases emerged which constituted 26.4 percent of the tests.

He added that the government has conducted 192,546 tests which produced 31086 cases. "In other words, the overall detection of the cases comes to 16.2 percent," he said.

The chief minister said that with the death of 23 more patients the death toll has reached to 526 which was 1.7 percent of the total patients. "Our death rate has increased from 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent," he said and added 358 patients were in critical condition, of them 64 have been put on the ventilators.

Giving details of 15022 under treatment patients, the CM Sindh said that 13813 were in home isolation, 111 at Isolation Centers and 1098 at different hospitals.

"It is encouraging that 953 more patients recovered and discharged for leading normal life," he said and added that so far 15538 patients have recovered which constituted 50 percent recovery ratio.

Sharing district-wise data, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1439 cases, 1035 belonged to Karachi. He said Korangi has the highest number of 263 cases, East 242, Central 166, South 167, Malir 139 and West 58.

"Local transmission in Karachi is on the rise even then we took hard decision to ease the lockdown further, therefore people will have to take more precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and secure," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the rural areas coronavirus was spreading like fire in the jungle.

He added that Larkana has 50 cases, Hyderabad 47, Sukkur 40, Khairpur 33, Ghotki 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Badin 15, Sanghar 13, Jamshoro nine, Qambar six, Sujawal and Shikarpur have five each, and Tando Mohamamd Khan, Umerkot and Matiari have one case each.

The Sindh Chief Minister urged the people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise this pandemic could not be defeated.