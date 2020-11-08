143rd birthday of Allama Iqbal to be celebrated in Sialkot tomorrow

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The 143rd birth anniversary of poet of the East would be celebrated with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervour here on Monday.

A large number of people, mostly students were visiting the Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) in Sialkot to pay homage to great poet and philosopher. They were taking keen interest in the new historical pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family and books on Iqbaliyat displayed there. Iqbal Manzil has been tastefully illuminated on the eve.

While, Sialkot exporters will also pay homage to Allama Iqbal by cutting his birthday cake there during a special birthday cake cutting ceremony scheduled to be held at Iqbal Manzil to be hosted by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar will host the prestigious ceremony and will highlight the philosophy of Iqbal.

An exhibition of rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal would be held at Iqbal Manzil.

People will visit the graves of parents and other family members of Allama Iqbal at Imam Sahib graveyard Sialkot. They will offer Fateha and lay floral wreaths there.

A competition on Iqbal's poetry and speeches will also be held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Sialkot district administration while rallies will also be taken out in Sialkot city to mark the importance of the day.

Seminars will also be held at local schools and colleges.