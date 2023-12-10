Open Menu

144 Boilers Sealed, Rs.27.5m Fine Imposed For Causing Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Sunday that 144 boilers of various industrial units were sealed in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs. 27.5 million on their owners on the charge of burning prohibited material and polluting environment during the last 4.5 months in Faisalabad division.

Chairing a video-link meeting here on Sunday, she said that the anti-smog teams comprising staff of environment protection department, agriculture department, waste management company and traffic police took strict action against those who were causing pollution and smog.

She said that these teams inspected 1,427 industrial units across the division during last 4.5 months and found violation of environment protection laws at 345 sites.

Therefore, the teams issued show-cause notices to 418 violators and sealed 144 boilers in addition to imposing fine of Rs.27.5 million and getting cases registered against 142 accused, she added.

She said that these teams also inspected 2835 brick kilns and sealed premises of 307 kilns as these were running without installing zigzag technology.

Therefore, a fine of Rs.41 million was imposed on the violators besides issuing show-cause notices to 921 accused and getting cases registered against 246 persons.

Similarly, the traffic police and road transport authority also conducted challans of 15842 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs.12.5 million on charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting environment across the division.

She further said that waste management companies also sprinkled water continuously in streets and roads whereas agriculture department imparted awareness among more than 32,000 farmers and persuade them for not burning residues of their crops as it was causing environmental pollution and smog during winter. In this connection, 2418 committees were also formed which not only distributed pamphlets but also made announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques for awareness of general public about putting garbage and waste material on fire as it was a major cause of winter smog, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and other officers attended the meeting through video link.

