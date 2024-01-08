Open Menu

144 Cases Registered Against Fertilizer Dealers For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Agriculture Department cases 144 cases registered against fertilizer dealers on charges of overcharging during the ongoing month of January.

According to official sources, different teams of the department also arrested 72 dealers for extreme violations and hoarding fertilizers.

Similarly, 155 dealers were fined Rs 3.4 million for overcharging.

The department officials urged upon farmers to submit their complaints to the assistant director's office or the Agriculture Department Helpline 0800-17000 as swift action would be taken against them.

