144 Imposed In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

144 imposed in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shafiq Ahmad Mahesar on Friday imposed Section 144 for 60 days from July 6 in Tharparkar district during monsoon.

According to the order issued by the Commissioner's Office, the Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner, has announced a complete ban on bathing, swimming and boating in all dams owing to recent heavy rains.

The Divisional Commissioner has directed the concerned Assistant Commissioner Mukhtiarkar and the SHOs of the concerned police stations to take legal action against the violators under Section 188 PPC.

