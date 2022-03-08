(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon while exercising powers under section 144 Cr. P.C. imposed ban on carrying weapons, firecrackers, explosive materials and lathis during the annual 770th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan town of Jamshoro district from March 18 to 22, 2022.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the Commissioner also imposed ban on raising political slogans, display/pasting of posters, entry of fodder's overloaded trucks and bathing in Aral/Danistar canals of Sehwan town from March 19 to 22, 2022.