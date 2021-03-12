144 imposed; wearing face mask mandatory at public places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat has imposed section 144, directing public to wear face masks while stepping out from their homes in the Federal capital.

The directives came in compliance of the decision taken by the federal government and as per the advice by the health experts to limit the spread of coronavirus, said a notification issued here on Friday night.

"It becomes essential that the general public must use/wear face mask/cover while visiting public places (in closed areas/spaces) in Islamabad Capital Territory," it added.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months.

The deputy commissioner said anyone who is seen without a face mask would be prosecuted under Section 144 and charged with Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). "We will never spare violators in this regard," he warned.