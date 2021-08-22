UrduPoint.com

144 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Reported In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:20 AM

144 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), almost 144 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported, while 126 others infected by virus, recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, health officials in IIOJK said that 97 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in Kashmir Valley while the remaining 47 were detected in the winter capital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people infected since the outbreak of pandemic last year in J&K to 324,095.

Giving district-wise details, officials said, Srinagar reported 31, Baramulla 8, Budgam 3, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 9, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 6, Shopian 1, Jammu 13, Rajouri 6, Doda 13, Kishtwar 10 and Poonch 1 new case of Covid-19. Five districts of Udhampur , Kathua, Samba, Ramban and Reasi reported no new case of coronavirus.

Also, the officials said that 126 more Covid-19 patients have recovered—43 from Jammu Division and 83 from the Valley.

