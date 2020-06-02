UrduPoint.com
144 Overseas Pakistanis Reach Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:31 PM

As many as 144 overseas Pakistanis Tuesday reached Faisalabad from Dubai and were shifted to quarantine centres

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas received the Pakistanis at Faisalabad International Airport and after screening shifted 103 passengers to quarantine center Toba Tek Singh while 41 to local hotels including 19 passengers to Hotel Raj One, 16 to Hotel Lords Inn and six to Hotel One.

Sampling process of these passengers would be started within 48 hours and they would be sent home if their corona tests were found negative from the laboratory, a spokesman for the local administration said.

