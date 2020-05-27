144 persons recovered; 23 new coronavirus cases emerged: Dr. Irshad

Another 13 patients of coronavirus recovered fully as the total recovered patients increased to 144, with 23 more tested positive taking the total positive cases in Dir Lower to 305, Deputy District Health and Focal Person Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani told media men here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Another 13 patients of coronavirus recovered fully as the total recovered patients increased to 144, with 23 more tested positive taking the total positive cases in Dir Lower to 305, Deputy District Health and Focal Person Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani told media men here on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 87 results have been received, of which 23 have been confirmed as coronavirus positive. The number of suspects in Dir Lower district were 1488 out of which the results of 305 came positive, 767 negative, while the results of remaining were yet to come.

He said one person was staying in quarantine center while 40 people were undergoing treatment in isolation wards.

The district administration has again urged masses to observe social distance and follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government to avoid to be infected.