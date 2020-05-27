UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

144 Persons Recovered; 23 New Coronavirus Cases Emerged: Dr. Irshad

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:21 PM

144 persons recovered; 23 new coronavirus cases emerged: Dr. Irshad

Another 13 patients of coronavirus recovered fully as the total recovered patients increased to 144, with 23 more tested positive taking the total positive cases in Dir Lower to 305, Deputy District Health and Focal Person Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani told media men here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Another 13 patients of coronavirus recovered fully as the total recovered patients increased to 144, with 23 more tested positive taking the total positive cases in Dir Lower to 305, Deputy District Health and Focal Person Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani told media men here on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 87 results have been received, of which 23 have been confirmed as coronavirus positive. The number of suspects in Dir Lower district were 1488 out of which the results of 305 came positive, 767 negative, while the results of remaining were yet to come.

He said one person was staying in quarantine center while 40 people were undergoing treatment in isolation wards.

The district administration has again urged masses to observe social distance and follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government to avoid to be infected.

Related Topics

Dir Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE records 30% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide leve ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in ..

26 minutes ago

16 cases registered against profiteers during Eid

39 seconds ago

Hamza Foundation donates blood to children with th ..

41 seconds ago

Pak Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter

44 seconds ago

NDMA handed over task to eliminate locusts from co ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.