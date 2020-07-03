144 POs among 636 arrested in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :District police arrested a total 636 accused including 144 proclaimed offenders and 173 drug dealers and recovered 288 Kg narcotics, 300 weapons and 1890 litres of liquor during the month of June.

Police said on Friday that the teams of various police stations,during operation against drug pushers, criminals, robbers, thieves and proclaimed offenders,conducted raids within their jurisdiction and registered a total 150 cases,arrested 173 accused and recovered 246 kilogram hashish, 27 kilogram heroin,opium 15 kg and 1890 bottles of liquor from them.

Similarly, during operation against criminals, exhibition of legal and illegal and recovering weapons,the police teams arrested 299 accused and recovered 300 weapons including 166 pistols 30 bore, 20 kalashnikovs, 47 rifles ( 222,444,223 bore), 65 Guns 12 bore, 02 Revolver and 2244 cartridges from their possession. While the police teams also arrested 144 proclaimed offenders. They were wanted to different police stations in murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom, robberies, theft and other cases.

In addition, 70 search operations were conducted in different areas of the district.