144 POs arrested, 124 kg narcotics, 288 weapons seized in Sargodha

Police, on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather , have arrested 687 accused including 144 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 124 kilograms narcotics and 288 weapons from them during the month of February 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Police, on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather , have arrested 687 accused including 144 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 124 kilograms narcotics and 288 weapons from them during the month of February 2020.

Police spokesman said Wednesday police squads during operation against drug pushers had registered total 208 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 103 kilograms Hashish,21 Kilograms Heroin and 3090 bottles of liquors among with 6 distilleries from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) the district police had arrested 144 proclaimed offenders and court absconders; they were involved in murder, robbery, theft and others heinous crimes.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons police teams recovered 9 Kalashnikovs, 40 Rifles (444, 223, and 222) bore, 54 Guns 12 bore, 182 Pistols 30 bore, 3 Revolver 32 bore and 2029 bullets from them.

While under the super vision of DSPs along with other law enforcement agencies police teams of conducted a total 75 search operations in the district and testified the documents of thousands of peoples through bio metric.

Besides, during drive against kite sellers police teams have registered 35 cases and arrested 48 accused and recovered hundreds of rolls of chemical strings and thousands of kites from them.