144 power pilferers nabbed in two days in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 144 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in two days, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 144 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in two days, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 332,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 6.9 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against 21 power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.