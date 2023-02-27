UrduPoint.com

144 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Two Days In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 08:19 PM

144 power pilferers nabbed in two days in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 144 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in two days, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 144 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in two days, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 332,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 6.9 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against 21 power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

3 minutes ago
 Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to buildi ..

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to building more sustainable, resilient ..

48 minutes ago
 Solving the issues of remote areas is the top prio ..

Solving the issues of remote areas is the top priority of district admin: Khalid ..

32 minutes ago
 42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 20 ..

42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 2023: Administrator Karachi

24 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Rev ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil inst ..

24 minutes ago
 Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football Le ..

Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football League trophy

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.