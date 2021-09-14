144 schemes to be initiated in Bahawalpur district

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:28 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :District Coordination Committee on Tuesday held a meeting to review 89 ongoing development schemes during the Annual Development Program 2021-22 at an estimated cost of over Rs. 2.3224 billion.

It was informed during the meeting that work would be started on 144 development schemes under the District Development Package for fiscal year 2021-22.

The estimated cost of these schemes is Rs. 1.2398 billion. District Development Schemes included 10 schools, 2 higher education, 5 Primary and secondary health schemes, 41 water and sanitation schemes, 2 LGt, 79 road schemes and one scheme each of Irrigation Department, Urban Development, Emergency Service Scheme and 2 schemes of Auqaf Department.

MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, officers of construction departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of the buildings departments to complete the development schemes on time.

He said that officers should go to the field and all the problems related to the schemes should be resolved. The law and order situation in the district was also reviewed in the meeting.

