144 Suspects Arrested In Ongoing Operation Against Sale Of Mainpuri ,Gutka

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The district administration and the Hyderabad police have launched a grand operation against the manufacture, marketing and sale of mainpuri, gutka and other narcotic substances, achieving major successes in the operation during the last two days

The Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon shared the statistics of the arrests and recovery of the banned items on Friday.

According to the figures, some 144 suspects had been arrested and 119 cases had been registered across the district.

Among the FIRs, 11 cases had been registered at PS Hali Road; 9 at PS A-Section; 8 at PS Pinyari; 7 each at PS Qasimabad, at PS Tando Jam, at PS Hussri and at PS Hatri; 6 each at PS Fort, PS Phuleli, PS Tando Yousuf and PS Pabban; 5 at Naseem Nagar check post; 4 at PS Baldia; 3 each at PS Sakhi Pir, PS Airport and PS Cantt; 2 each at PS City, at PS B-Section and at PS Chalgri; and one each at PS Market, at PS Bhitai Nagar, at PS Rahooki and PS GOR.

As per the released figures, the police also recovered 12,255 grams of hashish, 750 grams of ice, 67,123 packets of gutka and 17,722 packets of mainpuri besides 295 liters of liquor and 127 pints.

The minister said under the supervision of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the operation against the drug peddlers would continue in every district of the province.

He added that the representatives of the journalists and traders had also been taken on board to make the ongoing campaign against drugs in Hyderabad a success.

Memon appealed to citizens and civil society organizations to support the government in the ongoing crackdown in order to protect the young generation from the scourge of drugs.

