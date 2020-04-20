1440 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities

Around 1440 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the hospitals of the district, out of which 215 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 53 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 1440 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the hospitals of the district, out of which 215 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 53 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab on Monday,1440 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 428 were brought to district hospitals, among them 761 were contacts of suspected,103 belonged to Tableeghis while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

The DPR said 840 suspected coronavirus people had been quarantined as a precautionary measure, including 798 quarantined at homes, 13 confirmed case in isolation while 29 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

"Presently 155 positive cases were under treatment at different facilities , seven died in Rawalpindi while 53 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery," he added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Capt Muhammad Mehmood said maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients had been made, while all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects were found. Muhammad advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.