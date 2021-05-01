UrduPoint.com
14400 Grams Hashish Smuggling Bid Foiled, One Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 10:20 AM

14400 grams hashish smuggling bid foiled, one arrested

Kohat, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Kohat city police arrested a narcotics smuggler here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a police party in the leadership of SHO city police station Humaune Khan during patrolling near Old Tablighi Markaz on Kohat Hangu Road arrested a smuggler Yousuf Gul son of Deedan Gul and recovered 14400 grams hashish wrapped in cotton cloth from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

