14400 grams hashish smuggling bid foiled, one arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Kohat city police arrested a narcotics smuggler here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a police party in the leadership of SHO city police station Humaune Khan during patrolling near Old Tablighi Markaz on Kohat Hangu Road arrested a smuggler Yousuf Gul son of Deedan Gul and recovered 14400 grams hashish wrapped in cotton cloth from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.