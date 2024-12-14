Open Menu

1440kg Adulterated Desi Ghee Wasted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1440kg adulterated ‘Desi Ghee’ and unhygienic khoya during its action against a desi ghee unit and khoya unit in Sargodha here on Saturday.

According to PFA, the authority launched a crackdown on substandard milk and ‘khoya’ sellers across the district.

The food safety team raided the production units of desi ghee and khoya located at Salim and Sabir Town.

The sample taken by the food safety team of desi ghee and khoya found adulteration in them. To which, the team wasted 1440kg unhealthy desi ghee and khoya on the spot and seized materials and machinery as well.

A case was also registered against the owners of the units.

Meanwhile, the PFA team also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on a pulse unit over the violation of authority’s rules.

