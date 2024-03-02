1.443m kids dispensed polio drops in five days: DC

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 1.443 million children were dispensed polio vaccine drops in Faisalabad during five days of the anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 1.443 million children were dispensed polio vaccine drops in Faisalabad during five days of the anti-polio drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed the performance of anti polio teams and said that the government was spending huge funds for complete eradication of polio virus from society.

"Therefore, we all are duty-bound to play an effective role for success of anti-polio drive," he said, adding that 90.02 per cent target of the campaign was achieved so far in five days whereas efforts would be accelerated to accomplish remain target within stipulated time period.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present during meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan