144,688 Animal Wastes Destroyed By CDA During Eid Ul Azha Days

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The sanitary staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) collected and scientifically disposed of 144,688 animal waste items during the first two days of Eid ul Azha.

According to a press release , 45,688 animal offals, waste and 757.767 tons of other waste were disposed of on the second day of Eid ul Azha.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that a total of 2507.676 tons of animal waste had been disposed of in the clean-up operation.

Additionally, 45 cleanliness-related complaints received on the second day of Eid were swiftly addressed.

He said sanitation teams are patrolling green belts, open spaces, drains, and forest areas citywide for cleanliness.

Communal altars and markets have also been washed, ensuring citywide cleanliness alongside animal waste disposal.

In a joint operation involving CDA, Islamabad Police, and Safe City, the capital city has achieved Zero Waste status.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa praised the entire team for their exceptional teamwork and hard work in achieving Zero Waste status in Islamabad.

