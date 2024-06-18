144,688 Animal Wastes Destroyed By CDA During Eid Ul Azha Days
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The sanitary staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) collected and scientifically disposed of 144,688 animal waste items during the first two days of Eid ul Azha.
According to a press release , 45,688 animal offals, waste and 757.767 tons of other waste were disposed of on the second day of Eid ul Azha.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that a total of 2507.676 tons of animal waste had been disposed of in the clean-up operation.
Additionally, 45 cleanliness-related complaints received on the second day of Eid were swiftly addressed.
He said sanitation teams are patrolling green belts, open spaces, drains, and forest areas citywide for cleanliness.
Communal altars and markets have also been washed, ensuring citywide cleanliness alongside animal waste disposal.
In a joint operation involving CDA, Islamabad Police, and Safe City, the capital city has achieved Zero Waste status.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa praised the entire team for their exceptional teamwork and hard work in achieving Zero Waste status in Islamabad.
APP/szm-sra
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 killed in road accident16 seconds ago
-
Coalition govt partners can resolve issues through dialogue: Kundi10 minutes ago
-
24-year old boy dies after falling from moving train10 minutes ago
-
CM announces rewards for outstanding cleanliness measures on Eid20 minutes ago
-
DC checks cleanliness50 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital, inspects treatment facilities50 minutes ago
-
SP reviews security, traffic arrangements in Murree1 hour ago
-
President Zardari visits Baloo ja Quba, offers Fatiha at his parents' graves1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM Dar visits Jagran Hydropower Plant in Neelum District2 hours ago
-
MCL intensifies operation, shuts down 39 Siri-Paye burning points2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms govt's commitment to GB's development, prosperity3 hours ago
-
Deputy PM Dar visits Jagran hydropower plant in Neelum distt3 hours ago