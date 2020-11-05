14,489 drives without license fined during ongoing year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 14,489 drivers during the ongoing year for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said.

He said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and checking those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

He said ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make the city accident-free.