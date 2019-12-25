144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

The 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed all over the country on Wednesday with national zeal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed all over the country on Wednesday with national zeal.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for prosperity and progress of the country.

Various functions were arranged by government and non-government organizations of Bahawalpur to pay homage to the greatest leader of sub-continent.

A books exhibition was organized at Central library Bahawalpur in which books about struggle for Pakistan and history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam are put on display.

A symposium was held at Rashidia Auditorium under the auspices of Bahawalpur Arts Council in which speakers talked about various aspects of life of Quaid-e-Azam.