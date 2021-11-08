144th birthday of Allama Iqbal tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The 144th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal would be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil Sialkot, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East here on Tuesday.

The Day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for peace, national integrity, prosperity and development of the country.

Iqbal Manzil's caretaker Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said on Monday the main birthday cake cutting ceremony would be held at Iqbal Manzil, in which, people from all walks of life would participate and cut the cake to pay homage to the great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Punjab board of Investment & Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar will cut the birthday cake.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said the number of visitors at Iqbal Manzil was increasing day by day.

The reason behind the increase in number of visitors was their growing love and inspirationtowards Allama Iqbal, he added.