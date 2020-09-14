145 development schemes completed with Rs 1bln

As many as 145 development schemes have been completed with Rs 1 billion in Faisalabad district under Community Development Programme in Phase-I whereas 120 more schemes would be completed with Rs 1 billion in phase-II

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 145 development schemes have been completed with Rs 1 billion in Faisalabad district under Community Development Programme in Phase-I whereas 120 more schemes would be completed with Rs 1 billion in phase-II.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was informed about it during a meeting in which the progress of implementation of ongoing schemes under various development programs in the district was reviewed. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed and officers of various departments were also present.

The DC said that in the first and second phases of Sustainable Development Goals programme, 503 schemes of public need would be completed with funds of Rs 2.2 billion and out of them 114 schemes have so far been completed.