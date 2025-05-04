145 Gangs Smashed In 4 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police claimed to have busted 145 criminal gangs in Faisalabad during last four months and recovered looted property worth Rs.104.187 million from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that police had arrested 376 active members of 145 gangs who were wanted in docoity, robbery, theft and other cases.
Police recovered 2 cars, 467 motorcycles, 11 loader rickshaws, 55 mobile phones, 4 laptops, 2 motorcycle-rickshaws, 25 bundles of cable wire, 25 batteries, solar plates, 38 cattle, golden jewelry and other items worth over Rs.104.187 million.
He said police also recovered 124 pistols (30-bore), one carbine, one mauser, 2 repeaters, 3 revolvers, one Kalashnikov and hundreds of bullets and cartridges from their possession.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day International Chest Diseases Conference concludes3 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai to address at Istanbul University on May 53 minutes ago
-
145 gangs smashed in 4 months3 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by husband; youth dies in suspected suicide12 minutes ago
-
Rain magic at Mahodand lake enchants tourists in Upper Swat12 minutes ago
-
Massive crackdown, safety measures implemented to control traffic violations in city12 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife, attempts suicide in domestic dispute13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is a peaceful Nuclear power, says Murad Shah13 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.4b spent on Peshawar renovation, sports stadiums upgrade last year: CM13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman22 minutes ago