145 gangs smashed in 4 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police claimed to have busted 145 criminal gangs in Faisalabad during last four months and recovered looted property worth Rs.104.187 million from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that police had arrested 376 active members of 145 gangs who were wanted in docoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

Police recovered 2 cars, 467 motorcycles, 11 loader rickshaws, 55 mobile phones, 4 laptops, 2 motorcycle-rickshaws, 25 bundles of cable wire, 25 batteries, solar plates, 38 cattle, golden jewelry and other items worth over Rs.104.187 million.

He said police also recovered 124 pistols (30-bore), one carbine, one mauser, 2 repeaters, 3 revolvers, one Kalashnikov and hundreds of bullets and cartridges from their possession.