145 held for doing wheelie

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :City traffic police arrested 145 youths for doing wheelie from various parts of the city during Eidul Azha days.

CTP spokesman said on Saturday that special teams of traffic officials were constituted to take prompt action against the wheelie doers on Eidul Azha days.

The teams took indiscriminate action against the wheelies and caught 145 youngsters from Jaranwala Road, Jinnah Colony, Sammundri Road, D-Type Colony, Jhang Road, etc.

Some of the accused were identified as Ashir, Haneef, Arif, Ehtisham, Ali Haidar, Muneer Ahmad, Muzammal Hussain, Anees, Nabeel, Sheeraz, Zubair, Hasnain, Abrar, Mudassar, Ali Ahmad, Hasan, Bilal, Zeeshan, Abdul Wahhab, Irfan, Abbas, Abdul Hannan, Ehsan, Talha, Usman, Amir, Muaaz, etc.

Cases were registered against the accused.