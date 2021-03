145 kanals state land retrieved from land grabbers

:District administration launched an operation and retrieved 145 kanals state land worth of Rs 35.5 million from land grabbers on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration launched an operation and retrieved 145 kanals state land worth of Rs 35.5 million from land grabbers on Saturday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the AC Kabirwala retrieved 95 kanals and two marla land from land grabbers at Mouza Yakka.

Similarly, AC Jehanian raided at 175/10-R and retrieved 33 kanals and seven marla land and sent an application to police concerned for lodging case against the land grabbers.

The cultivated crops on six kanals land were disposed off and land retrieved in Mian Channu area.

DC warned land grabbers to leave the state land rather get ready for strict action and directed revenue department to continue the crackdown without any discrimination.

As many as 33 FIRs had been got lodged against the land grabbers across the district so far.

