1.45 kg Chars recovered from cop in Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 02:18 PM

The police have recovered 1.45 kilograms (kg) Chars from a cop here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have recovered 1.45 kilograms (kg) Chars from a cop here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said here that Dijkot police at a picket erected near Arori Balochan Roshan Wala Bypass intercepted a police constable Tajamal Hussain over suspicious and recovered 1.45 kg Chars from him during search.

Your Thoughts and Comments

