Open Menu

145 More Properties Sealed For Illegal Commercial Use

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

145 more properties sealed for illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensified its crackdown on illegal

commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial property fees, sealing

more than 145 properties in various areas of the city on Monday.

The operation which is being carried out on a daily basis follows the directives

of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq.

The LDA teams conducted operations in several areas, including New Muslim Town, Shadman,

Sabzazar, Gulberg, Garden Town and UET Society.

In New Muslim Town and Shadman, more than 35 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial

use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Similarly, 28 properties in Sabzazar were sealed for the same reasons. In UET Society, 45 properties

were sealed for illegal commercial use, while 37 properties in Gulberg and Garden Town

faced similar actions.

The sealed properties include schools, pharmacies, offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery

stores, salons, and other businesses. Prior to these actions, multiple notices were issued to

the property owners to regularize their operations but non-compliance led to the

sealing of these properties.

The operations were supervised by Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner

Azhar Ali.

Related Topics

Lahore Same Gulberg University Of Engineering And Technology Muslim

Recent Stories

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

1 hour ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

2 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

3 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan