145 More Properties Sealed For Illegal Commercial Use
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensified its crackdown on illegal
commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial property fees, sealing
more than 145 properties in various areas of the city on Monday.
The operation which is being carried out on a daily basis follows the directives
of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq.
The LDA teams conducted operations in several areas, including New Muslim Town, Shadman,
Sabzazar, Gulberg, Garden Town and UET Society.
In New Muslim Town and Shadman, more than 35 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial
use and non-payment of commercial fees.
Similarly, 28 properties in Sabzazar were sealed for the same reasons. In UET Society, 45 properties
were sealed for illegal commercial use, while 37 properties in Gulberg and Garden Town
faced similar actions.
The sealed properties include schools, pharmacies, offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery
stores, salons, and other businesses. Prior to these actions, multiple notices were issued to
the property owners to regularize their operations but non-compliance led to the
sealing of these properties.
The operations were supervised by Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner
Azhar Ali.
