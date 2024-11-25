145 more properties sealed for illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensified its crackdown on illegal

commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial property fees, sealing

more than 145 properties in various areas of the city on Monday.

The operation which is being carried out on a daily basis follows the directives

of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq.

The LDA teams conducted operations in several areas, including New Muslim Town, Shadman,

Sabzazar, Gulberg, Garden Town and UET Society.

In New Muslim Town and Shadman, more than 35 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial

use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Similarly, 28 properties in Sabzazar were sealed for the same reasons. In UET Society, 45 properties

were sealed for illegal commercial use, while 37 properties in Gulberg and Garden Town

faced similar actions.

The sealed properties include schools, pharmacies, offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery

stores, salons, and other businesses. Prior to these actions, multiple notices were issued to

the property owners to regularize their operations but non-compliance led to the

sealing of these properties.

The operations were supervised by Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner

Azhar Ali.