145 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :About 145 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 28737 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 916127 people were screened for the virus till July 17 out of which 145 more were reported positive.

As many as 27190 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 319 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.