145 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 145 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 221,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed as fine to power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply,installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

