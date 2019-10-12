145 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:43 PM
The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 145 pilferers throughout South Punjab on Saturday
Teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 193,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.
A sum of over Rs 3.3 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against nine of them on charges of tampering meters.