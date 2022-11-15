UrduPoint.com

145 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 145 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and DG Khan, and detected theft of 167,000 electricity units.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and DG Khan, and detected theft of 167,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed while five cases were also registered against power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

