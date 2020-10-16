145 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

District Administration Peshawar Friday inspected 1463 shops and arrested 145 shopkeepers and sealed 36 shops for profiteering and selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar Friday inspected 1463 shops and arrested 145 shopkeepers and sealed 36 shops for profiteering and selling under-weight roti.

Similarly, 149 other shopkeepers were also booked for lacking the official price list, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration carried checking of the prices of essentials in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Besides, district administration the officers of food Department, Consumer Protection, Food Safety Authority and police also participated in the crackdown on profiteers.