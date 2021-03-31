UrduPoint.com
145 Shopkeepers Arrested Over SOPs Violation, Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday arrested 145 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price-list, violation of meat holiday and not wearing safety masks in violation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here.

The district administration has launched a campaign for the implementation of officially announced Corona preventive SOPs, check price hike and profiteers.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited bazaars and other public places in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 145 shopkeepers over various violations.

The district administration also sealed Oxford Public school Hayatabad, Fahim Model School & College Sango and Iqra Rozatul Atfal School, Pakha Ghulam over violation of Corona SOPs.

The manager of a wedding hall was also arrested.

