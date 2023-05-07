145 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 168,500 fine on 145 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during the past two days on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said on Sunday that the magistrates conducted visits to 1,283 sites in various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants and found these shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Fine was imposed on them and others were warned to shun profiteering or get ready for punishment, added the spokesperson.